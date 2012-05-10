HONG KONG May 10 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Macau's jailed former public works chief Ao Man-long on Wednesday denied for the first time receiving a HK$20 million ($2.58 million) bribe from two Hong Kong tycoons, Joseph Lau and Steven Lo. Ao said Lau and Lo had never offered him bribes over bidding for five plots of land opposite the Macau airport.

-- Credit Suisse is targeting a second generation of successful entrepreneurs on the mainland for its private-banking business in Asia, according to Francesco de Ferrari, Credit Suisse's Asia-Pacific head of private banking.

-- Chinese developer Agile Property Holdings Ltd said contract sales in the first four months totalled 8.51 billion yuan ($1.35 billion), down 26 percent from a year earlier.

-- Skyworth Digital Holdings Ltd said it sold a total of 780,000 televisions in April, and recorded year-on-year growth of 159 percent in sales volume for LED LCD televisions.

