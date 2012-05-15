HONG KONG May 15 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- China will relax controls on qualified foreign
institutional investors (QFIIs) soon, as regulators plan to
scrap the requirement that a QFII invest at least half of its
funds in stocks, said two people briefed by government officials
about the matter.
-- Hong Kong Monetary Authority chief executive Norman Chan
said in an article posted on the HKMA website that the Exchange
Fund is eyeing more asset classes, including property, private
equity and yuan-denominated instruments, hoping certain new
asset classes can help deliver a higher return in the medium and
long term despite their lower liquidity and higher risk.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Cathay Pacific Airways has cut economy class
fares by 8 to 10 percent this year after a slowdown in demand,
in order to maintain its market competitiveness, said Chief
executive John Slosar.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- Chinese President Hu Jintao will visit Hong Kong on July
1 for the inauguration of the fourth-term government of the
city. The speculation is he will bring good news for Hong Kong
in a boost to the Qualified Domestic Institutional
Investor (QDII) scheme.
THE STANDARD
-- China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings, the
mainland's largest BMW dealer which aims to raise HK$3.37
billion ($434 million) in a Hong Kong initial public offering,
plans to add 22 more branches to the existing 66 outlets by
December with its IPO proceeds.
TA KUNG PAO
-- China Life Insurance Co Ltd said
accumulated premium income for the first four months totalled
133 billion yuan ($21.04 billion), down 8.53 percent when
compared with a year earlier.
($1 = 7.7655 Hong Kong dollars)
($1 = 6.3215 Chinese yuan)
