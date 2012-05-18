HONG KONG May 18 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- COSCO Pacific Ltd said it was going ahead with the 120 million euro ($152.50 million) expansion of the Piraeus Container Terminal in Greece months earlier than planned, adding that the firm was unlikely to be affected by the Greek crisis as most of the port's throughput was trans-shipment traffic.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

- ANTA Sports Products Ltd said that orders for the forth quarter of 2012 at the Chinese sportswear brand and retailer's sales fair that ended in April decreased by a low teens percentage from the year before.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- Chinalco Mining Corp International, the Peruvian copper mining unit of state-owned Aluminum Corporation of China , passed its Hong Kong listing hearing on Thursday and expects to be listed on the local bourse in June, raising up to $1 billion, sources said.

THE STANDARD

- Walter Kwok, the former chairman of Sun Hung Kai Properties, has won a court case in Liechtenstein, allowing him to read documents that belong to the Kwok family trust, which holds more than 40 percent of the blue-chip developer, according to those close to the ex-chairman.

TA KUNG PAO

- Chinese developer Longfor Properties Co Ltd chairwoman Wu Yajun said contracted sales in the first four months reached only 24.5 percent of its full-year sales target of 39 billion yuan ($6.17 billion).

