SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Chi-East, a dark pool operator jointly owned by Singapore
Exchange and Chi-X Global that allows investors to trade Hong
Kong, Singapore, Japanese and Australian shares, will close down
after the last trading day on 24 May, after 18 months of
operation. Trading volumes fell short of expectations, its
website said.
-- The mainland will launch its first large study on the
relationship between environmental pollution and children's
health in the second half of next year, according to the
project's U.S.-trained leader.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd, a major raw
milk producer in China, said chief executive officer Gao Lina
has been appointed as Deputy Chairman of the company with effect
from May 19.
THE STANDARD
-- State-owned China Nonferrous Mining Corp (CNMC), which is
looking to raise HK$2.44 billion ($314.18 million) in its
initial public offering, has decided to extend its roadshow, but
refused to say exactly when the company would start taking
retail subscriptions.
-- Aluminium extruder China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd
will be ready to produce complete compartments for high-speed
trains by the end of the year, and aims to boost its capacity to
1 million tonnes of aluminum extrusion products by the end of
this year, said vice president Lu Changqing.
WEN WEI PO
-- Both passenger numbers and aircraft movements at Hong
Kong International Airport recorded significant year-on-year
growth in April, up 7.8 percent and 4.8 percent respectively
compared to the same month last year, the Airport Authority
said.
