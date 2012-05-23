HONG KONG May 23 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- The Hong Kong Monetary Authority and representatives from
seven banks met Britain's Treasury and other agencies at a forum
in the city on Tuesday for discussions on improving business in
the yuan, such as enhancing use of the currency in payments and
trade settlements, and developing more yuan investment channels
and products.
-- Italian fashion power house Prada <1913.HK > deputy
chairman Carlo Mazzi said the worsening debt crisis had not hit
the company's performance in Europe so far, and plans to open 12
to 15 stores in China this year.
THE STANDARD
-- The Estate Agents Authority will require agents and
property agencies to disclose both the net saleable area and the
gross floor area of all apartments in the secondary market from
Jan. 1. Agents could lose their licenses and face fines of up to
HK$300,000 ($38,600) if they fail to provide prospective buyers
with accurate measures of net saleable area of secondary homes.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Altain Khuder, a mining and mineral exploration company
that owns the Tayan Nuur iron ore mine in the southwest of
Mongolia, plans to list in Hong Kong by the end of this year to
raise about $1 billion, market sources said.
TA KUNG PAO
-- China Life Insurance Co Ltd said
Yang Mingsheng has been appointed as chairman with effect from
May 22, replacing Yuan Li who resigned as chairman and executive
director on the same day due to reallocation to other job
duties.
($1 = 7.7649 Hong Kong dollars)
