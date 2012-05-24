HONG KONG May 24 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- HSBC has established itself as the largest yuan foreign exchange house in London, the world's largest foreign exchange centre, which is now seeking to transform itself into the Western world's leading yuan hub, said HSBC Hong Kong Chief Executive Anita Fung.

-- Fashion conglomerate Ralph Lauren aims to open about 60 new luxury stores across China over the next three years, and estimates that about a third of its $360 million budget for capital spending in the current fiscal year will go to building its Asia-Pacific retail distribution network.

THE STANDARD

-- The Hong Kong government will not need to subsidise interest payments on inflation-linked bonds (iBonds), Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Ceajer Chan said ahead of the second issue of the iBond next month.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Children's wear maker Boshiwa International Holding Ltd , which delayed publication of its annual results as auditors resigned, said it has appointed Zenith CPA Ltd as auditor with effect from May 23 following the resignation of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Chinese property developer Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd's contract sales for the first four months totalled 3.7 billion yuan, 22 percent of its full-year sales target of 16.5 billion yuan, said Vice-Chairman Tam Lai Ling.

