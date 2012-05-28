HONG KONG May 28 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- China's largest privately held investment bank Chinese Renaissance Partners has set up its first office outside the mainland in Hong Kong as it looks to expand overseas and compete with western rivals.

- Honghua Group plans to acquire minority stakes in shale gas exploration projects on the mainland when private firms are given the green light to invest in shale gas projects, its Chairman Zhang Mi said.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- China's Ministry of Finance is expected to issue 25-30 billion yuan bonds in Hong Kong to mark the 15th anniversary of the territory to China sovereignty, an amount higher than the 20 billion yuan last year, according to sources.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

- Hong Kong Financial Secretary John Tsang said the government will take measures to curb the price of the city's property market, as the underlying risk in the market is seen as increasing as property prices show no signs of easing.

TA KUNG PAO

- Guangdong party secretary Wang Yang will visit New Zealand next month, marking the 40th anniversary of the Free Trade Agreement between China and New Zealand, said Ivan Kinsella of New Zealand Trade and Enterprise. Kinsella said he foresees an increase in Chinese investment in New Zealand.

MING PAO

- Jewellery retailers Luk Fook Holdings expects to see a rebound in sales in the second half of 2012 on anticipation of rising bullion prices to attract customers back to snap up the precious metal, as gold price rise, said financial controller Paul Law.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 6.3279 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 7.7649 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Sisi Tang and Donny Kwok; Editing by Anand Basu)