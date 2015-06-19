HONG KONG, June 19 The Hong stock exchange took
a significant step on Friday towards loosening its strict
listing rules, which could pave the way for companies with
different classes of shares to list on the island city's stock
market.
The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx)
said it was in the process of finalising a draft proposal on
weighted voting rights but cautioned that the weighted voting
rights should not be available in all circumstances.
A formal consultation will be launched in the third or
fourth quarter of this year towards that goal, the stock market
operator said in a statement.
(Reporting by Lawrence White; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing
by Muralikumar Anantharaman)