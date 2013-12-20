(Corrects headline to say that the acquisition price was HK$142.2 mln, not HK$15.2 mln)

Dec 20 Hong Kong Television Network Ltd : * To launch over-the-top and mobile television services * Expects to begin distributing its multimedia contents through these platforms starting on or about 1 July 2014 * Plans to offer to re-hire in phases about 320 staff members who were made redundant as announced on 16 October 2013 * Bought a company which holds spectrum, unified carrier licence for option consideration of about HK$15.2 million * Purchase price of about HK$142.2 million was paid by the company to the vendor at completion * Source text for Eikon