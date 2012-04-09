KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 Malaysian lender Hong
Leong Bank Bhd obtained regulatory approval for its
proposed issuance of up to $1.5 billion worth of bonds to fund
working capital needs.
The country's fourth-largest bank by assets said on Monday
the fund raising would will come in the form of a
euro-denominated medium-term note programme.
"The net proceeds from the programme will be utilised for
general working capital and other corporate purposes," the bank
said in a stock exchange filing.
Citigroup Global Markets Ltd, HL Bank, Mitsubishi UFJ
Securities International Plc and Royal Bank of
Scotland Plc are arrangers and dealers for the
programme.
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by David Holmes)