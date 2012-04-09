KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 Malaysian lender Hong Leong Bank Bhd obtained regulatory approval for its proposed issuance of up to $1.5 billion worth of bonds to fund working capital needs.

The country's fourth-largest bank by assets said on Monday the fund raising would will come in the form of a euro-denominated medium-term note programme.

"The net proceeds from the programme will be utilised for general working capital and other corporate purposes," the bank said in a stock exchange filing.

Citigroup Global Markets Ltd, HL Bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International Plc and Royal Bank of Scotland Plc are arrangers and dealers for the programme. (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by David Holmes)