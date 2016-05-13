May 13 Guangzhou Hongli Opto-Electronic Co Ltd :

* Says to use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 0.3 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 17 for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on May 18 and the dividend will be paid on May 18

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/2oloYs

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)