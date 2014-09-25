UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Refiles to add link, bullet point)
Sept 25 Jiangsu Hongtu High Technology Co Ltd
* Says gets approval to issue 600 million yuan (97.75 million US dollar) commercial paper
* Says gets approval to issue 1.2 billion yuan medium-term notes
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1rlsiSY; bit.ly/1wMb5Ur
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1378 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources