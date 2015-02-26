UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 26 Jiangsu Hongtu High Technology Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire 45 percent stake in IDT International Ltd for HK$249.8 million
* Says trading of shares to resume on Feb 27
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1LHokeX ; bit.ly/1LHovqF
Further company coverage: (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.