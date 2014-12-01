European shares set for slightly lower open - For more see the LiveMarkets blog
MILAN, March 17 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Dec 1 Hong Yuan Securities Co Ltd
* Says securities regulator approves Shenyin & Wanguo Securities to issue 8.14 billion shares to merge with Hong Yuan Securities
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/12eb7ez
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
MILAN, March 17 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
SEOUL, March 17 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0721 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL March 17 *251.7 -210.3 -94.2 ^March 16 279.8 -89.3 -237.4 March 15 128.9 -268.8 84.7 March 1
* Secured agreement to exercise £20m accordion for everyday loans from lending banks