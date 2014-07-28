BRIEF-Japan Asia Investment appoints Tetsuro Shimomura as new president
* Says it appoints Tetsuro Shimomura as new president to succeed Osamu Hosokubo, effective June 27
July 28 Hong Yuan Securities Co Ltd
* Says major shareholder China Jianyin Investment Ltd, which now has a 60.02 percent stake in Hong Yuan, plans to increase its holdings by up to 198.6 million shares, representing 5 percent of share capital, within the next six months
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1plfdrF
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsroom)
* Says it appoints Tetsuro Shimomura as new president to succeed Osamu Hosokubo, effective June 27
March 13 Nippon commercial Development Co Ltd :
ZURICH, March 13 ABB said on Monday that suspected fraud in South Korea cut its 2016 net income by $64 million in a case that prompted the Swiss power and automation group and its auditor to conclude the company failed to maintain effective internal controls.