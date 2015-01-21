BRIEF-GAM Holding investor RBR Capital says opposes re-election of some board members
* RBR Capital Advisors, a GAM investor, says it opposes re-election of board members Diego du Monceau, Ezra Field, along with Chairman Hugh Scott-Barrett
Jan 21 Hong Yuan Securities Co Ltd
* Says its shares will cease trading and delist from Shenzhen stock exchange on Jan 26 after it was bought by Shenyin & Wanguo Securities
* CEO Beth Mooney's 2016 total compensation was $8.2 million versus about $7 million in 2015 - SEC filing