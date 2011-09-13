TAIPEI, Sept 13 Hon Hai precision Industry , Apple Inc's main manufacturing partner, failed to sell a T$6 billion ($205 million) five-year bond issue, the second time this year it has met investor disinterest in its bonds.

The company said in a statement that offers for the unsecured bonds did not meet expectations. It did not say if it would reopen the bond, a sign some market participants said that it may not.

It had failed to sell a separate seven- and 10-year offer in May amid poor sentiment over the tech industry. It reoffered the bond in five- and seven-year maturities, but only the five-year part sold, at a higher yield than expected.

One bond trader said that Hon Hai had been looking for a lower yield than market expectations of around 1.5 percent, the same as the earlier sale.

A bond investor said the pulling of the sale was unlikely to affect market sentiment because it was a problem specific to one company, noting that recent bonds from China Steel and Formosa Chemicals and Fibre had sold well.

Hon Hai has already sold T$12 billion in bonds this year. ($1 = 29.487 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Roger Tung; editing by Jonathan Standing)