TAIPEI Jan 18 Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd issued T$7.45 billion ($257.17 million) of five-year unsecured corporate bonds at a yield of 1.33 percent on Friday, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters, in line with forecasts.

Six brokers forecast the main manufacturer of Apple Inc products would sell the five-year bonds at a yield of 1.3-1.35 percent, according to a Reuters poll.

The firm also sold T$3.6 billion of seven-year bonds at a yield of 1.45 percent. ($1 = 28.9695 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Roger Tung; Writing by Clare Jim; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)