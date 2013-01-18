Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
TAIPEI Jan 18 Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd issued T$7.45 billion ($257.17 million) of five-year unsecured corporate bonds at a yield of 1.33 percent on Friday, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters, in line with forecasts.
Six brokers forecast the main manufacturer of Apple Inc products would sell the five-year bonds at a yield of 1.3-1.35 percent, according to a Reuters poll.
The firm also sold T$3.6 billion of seven-year bonds at a yield of 1.45 percent. ($1 = 28.9695 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Roger Tung; Writing by Clare Jim; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)