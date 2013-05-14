* Q1 net profit T$16.35 bln vs consensus T$18.76 bln
* Dearth of new Apple products seen hurting Taiwan suppliers
By Clare Jim
TAIPEI, May 14 Hon Hai Precision Industry's
profits may remain weighed down in the second quarter,
hurt by a dearth of new products in the coming months from top
client Apple Inc.
The world's largest electronics contract maker's net profit
eased last quarter from a record high as sales of Apple's iPhone
and iPad slowed.
The Taiwanese company, which draws an estimated 60 to 70
percent of its revenue from assembling gadgets and other work
for the California-based tech giant, has been struggling to
increase revenue and margins in a smartphone market increasingly
dominated by Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
Hon Hai also faces growing competition from local rival
Pegatron Corp, which wants to grab more orders from
Apple.
Hon Hai reported on Tuesday a net profit of T$16.35 billion
($548.69 million) in January to March, below a median forecast
of T$18.76 billion in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 13
analysts.
The result was up from T$14.92 billion in the same period
last year but down from T$36.97 billion in the previous quarter.
Both figures were before the company adopted a new accounting
standard.
Shares of Hon Hai, which have lost about 10 percent so far
this year, closed down 0.5 percent before the results
announcement, versus a flat broader market.