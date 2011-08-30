TAIPEI Aug 30 Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry , Apple's biggest manufacturing partner in Asia, reported a 9.8 percent fall in second-quarter consolidated net income from the previous quarter, but revenue rose and market share grew.

In a statement late on Monday, the company said net income in the second quarter fell to T$12.9 billion ($444.4 million)from T$14.4 billion in the first, while sales rose 7.8 percent to T$785.9 billion.

It said the net income fall was due to high retained earnings tax, with its net margin decreasing to 1.7 percent from 2.0 percent.

"Despite the general uncertainty and a challenging industry, the company managed to gain further market share," spokesman Edmund C.A. Ding said in the statement, adding that "visibility remains short."

Unconsolidated net income in the first half fell 21.2 percent from the same period a year earlier to T$27.3 billion.

Hon Hai affiliate Foxconn International Holdings , the world's top contract cellphone maker, posted a narrower first-half net loss on Monday. ($1 = 29.030 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Jonathan Standing; Editing by Ken Wills)