* Hon Hai Q2 net down 28.7 pct y/y, 9.8 pct q/q
* Operating profit margin bottomed in Q1, stronger recovery
expected in H2-analysts
* Shares limit-up after results, affiliate FIH traded in
Hong Kong up over 8 pct
By Jonathan Standing and Clare Jim
TAIPEI, Aug 30 Shares of Taiwan's Hon Hai
Precision Industry surged to the daily maximum after
the company's operating profit margin showed signs of recovery
in the second quarter, even though its net profit in the quarter
lagged market consensus.
Net profit of Apple's biggest manufacturing partner
in Asia fell 28.7 percent in April-June compared with the same
period a year ago, according to Reuters calculations based on
the company's figures announced in 2010.
"We believe Hon Hai's operating profit margin bottomed out
in the first quarter," said Vincent Chen, an analyst at Yuanta
Securities, who updated the company to "buy".
He expected Hon Hai's margin would continue expanding into
2012, benefiting from moving factories to inland regions of
China, adding the mass manufacturing design of Apple's iPad 3
would offer better margins than iPad 2.
At 0203 GMT, Hon Hai was limit-up at 6.85 percent, versus
the broader market's 0.78 percent rise. Hon Hai's
affiliate Foxconn International Holdings , the world's
top contract cellphone maker, also jumped over 8 percent in Hong
Kong after posting a narrower first-half net loss.
Apple's plays generally rose on Tuesday, with camera phone
lens maker Largan Precision surging 6.35 percent and
metal casing maker Catcher Technology soaring 5.92
percent, while panel module maker Wintek and touch
panel maker TPK Holdings up 4.41 percent and 3.28
percent, respectively.
In a statement late on Monday, Hon Hai said net income in
the second quarter was T$12.9 billion ($444.4 million), down 9.8
percent from T$14.4 billion in the first, while sales rose 7.8
percent to T$785.9 billion.
Six analysts expected Hon Hai would post T$15.11 billion net
profit in the quarter before the statement, polled by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Despite the general uncertainty and a challenging industry,
the company managed to gain further market share," spokesman
Edmund C.A. Ding said in the statement, adding that "visibility
remains short."
Hon Hai said the net income fall was due to high retained
earnings taxes, with its net margin decreasing to 1.7 percent
from 2.0 percent.
Unconsolidated net income in the first half fell 21.2
percent from the same period a year earlier to T$27.3 billion.
Citi also said in a research report that it expected Hon Hai
would see a much stronger operating profit margin recovery in
the second half, as the company gets a substantial price hike
from the iPad and turns down loss-making projects from clients
such as Dell and Hewlett Packard Co .
($1 = 29.030 Taiwan Dollars)
(Editing by Ken Wills)