(Refiles to give year on year change in headline)

* Hon Hai Q2 net down 28.7 pct y/y, 9.8 pct q/q

* Operating profit margin bottomed in Q1, stronger recovery expected in H2-analysts

* Shares limit-up after results, affiliate FIH traded in Hong Kong up over 8 pct

By Jonathan Standing and Clare Jim

TAIPEI, Aug 30 Shares of Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry surged to the daily maximum after the company's operating profit margin showed signs of recovery in the second quarter, even though its net profit in the quarter lagged market consensus.

Net profit of Apple's biggest manufacturing partner in Asia fell 28.7 percent in April-June compared with the same period a year ago, according to Reuters calculations based on the company's figures announced in 2010.

"We believe Hon Hai's operating profit margin bottomed out in the first quarter," said Vincent Chen, an analyst at Yuanta Securities, who updated the company to "buy".

He expected Hon Hai's margin would continue expanding into 2012, benefiting from moving factories to inland regions of China, adding the mass manufacturing design of Apple's iPad 3 would offer better margins than iPad 2.

At 0203 GMT, Hon Hai was limit-up at 6.85 percent, versus the broader market's 0.78 percent rise. Hon Hai's affiliate Foxconn International Holdings , the world's top contract cellphone maker, also jumped over 8 percent in Hong Kong after posting a narrower first-half net loss.

Apple's plays generally rose on Tuesday, with camera phone lens maker Largan Precision surging 6.35 percent and metal casing maker Catcher Technology soaring 5.92 percent, while panel module maker Wintek and touch panel maker TPK Holdings up 4.41 percent and 3.28 percent, respectively.

In a statement late on Monday, Hon Hai said net income in the second quarter was T$12.9 billion ($444.4 million), down 9.8 percent from T$14.4 billion in the first, while sales rose 7.8 percent to T$785.9 billion.

Six analysts expected Hon Hai would post T$15.11 billion net profit in the quarter before the statement, polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Despite the general uncertainty and a challenging industry, the company managed to gain further market share," spokesman Edmund C.A. Ding said in the statement, adding that "visibility remains short."

Hon Hai said the net income fall was due to high retained earnings taxes, with its net margin decreasing to 1.7 percent from 2.0 percent.

Unconsolidated net income in the first half fell 21.2 percent from the same period a year earlier to T$27.3 billion.

Citi also said in a research report that it expected Hon Hai would see a much stronger operating profit margin recovery in the second half, as the company gets a substantial price hike from the iPad and turns down loss-making projects from clients such as Dell and Hewlett Packard Co . ($1 = 29.030 Taiwan Dollars) (Editing by Ken Wills)