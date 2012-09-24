TAIPEI, Sept 24 Taiwan's Foxconn Technology Group said on Monday that 40 people were injured in a fight triggered by a non-work related dispute at its Taiyuan plant in northern China, while a number were arrested.

The company said in a statement that a personal dispute between several employees late on Sunday escalated into an incident involving some 2,000 workers, and was brought under control by local police early on Monday.

It said it was investigating the incident.

