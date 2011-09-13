TAIPEI, Sept 13 Hon Hai Precision Industry , the main manufacturing partner for Apple Inc , said August sales fell from the previous month and also marked the first month of year-on-year declines this year.

It said in a weekend release that August unconsolidated sales totalled T$214.4 billion ($7.3 billion), down from T$229 billion in July and T$214.8 billion in August 2010.

It did not give any further details.

Sales had grown year on year every month this year, but the growth rate had declined sharply from March's peak of 36.9 percent as global demand eased. ($1 = 29.208 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Jonathan Standing; Editing by Ken Wills)