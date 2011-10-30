TAIPEI Oct 30 Hon Hai Precision Industry, the
world's biggest electronics component maker, will spend T$10
billion ($335 million) on a facility to research and build
production automation equipment in an effort to cope with rising
labour costs.
Taiwan's Hon Hai said the facility, to be built in
Taichung in central Taiwan, will make server equipment and
robots that it plans to use to reduce repetitive tasks at its
plants. It said in August it was looking to move its more than 1
million workers "further up the value chain".
Hon Hai, Apple Inc's main manufacturing partner,
has huge factories across China, but, like other manufacturers
there, has had to deal with rising wages and labour disputes.
The firm also had to deal with a spate of worker suicides at
its China plants that labour groups blamed on harsh working
conditions.
A Chinese newspaper said in August Hon Hai planned to use up
to 1 million robots within three years, although the company did
not confirm the number.
($1 = 29.858 Taiwan Dollars)
(Reporting by Jonathan Standing; Editing by Paul Tait)