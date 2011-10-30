TAIPEI Oct 30 Hon Hai Precision Industry, the world's biggest electronics component maker, will spend T$10 billion ($335 million) on a facility to research and build production automation equipment in an effort to cope with rising labour costs.

Taiwan's Hon Hai said the facility, to be built in Taichung in central Taiwan, will make server equipment and robots that it plans to use to reduce repetitive tasks at its plants. It said in August it was looking to move its more than 1 million workers "further up the value chain".

Hon Hai, Apple Inc's main manufacturing partner, has huge factories across China, but, like other manufacturers there, has had to deal with rising wages and labour disputes.

The firm also had to deal with a spate of worker suicides at its China plants that labour groups blamed on harsh working conditions.

A Chinese newspaper said in August Hon Hai planned to use up to 1 million robots within three years, although the company did not confirm the number. ($1 = 29.858 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Jonathan Standing; Editing by Paul Tait)