TAIPEI, March 28 Hon Hai Precision Industry , a major supplier to Apple Inc, said its net profit in the fourth quarter rose 82.7 percent from the previous quarter, beating market expectations, but warned it faced uncertainty in the months ahead.

Net profit for Hon Hai in October-December stood at T$35.03 billion ($1.2 billion), compared to a median forecast of T$26.7 billion by nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

In a statement released late on Tuesday, Hon Hai said the overall economic outlook ahead remained uncertain.

It said net sales in the fourth quarter rose 24.4 percent from the third, while its net margin improved to 3.26 percent from 2.22 percent.

Hon Hai also announced on Tuesday that it and related firms would take an 11 percent stake in Japan's Sharp Corp.. ($1 = 29.5740 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Jonathan Standing; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)