Aug 10 Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd , the main manufacturer of Apple Inc products, posted a 1.7 percent dip in July sales from a year earlier. Following are details of the sales: JULY Y/Y % YR-TO-DATE Y/Y % Sales (T$ bln) 300.3 -1.65 2,006 -8.75 (US$ bln) 10 (Reporting By Faith Hung; Editing by Robert Birsel)