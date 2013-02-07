BRIEF-Tenet and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas sign multi-year agreement
TAIPEI Feb 7 Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd , the main manufacturer of Apple Inc products, said on Thursday consolidated January sales dropped 8.19 percent from a year earlier.
The company said revenue was T$313.527 billion ($10.6 billion) for the month, compared with T$341.478 billion a year earlier. Hon Hai did not give any further details.
* Pareteum Corporation announces pricing of public offering of 2,333,334 shares and 1,166,667 warrants
* Global survey predicts business travel reductions (Adds further executive comments)