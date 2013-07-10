TAIPEI, July 10 Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, the main manufacturer of Apple Inc products, posted a 5 percent rise in June sales from a year earlier. Following are details of the sales: JUNE Y/Y % YR-TO-DATE Y/Y % Sales (T$ bln) 304.64 +5.0 1,705.84 -9.9 (US$ bln) 10.13 ($1 = 30.0870 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Anand Basu)