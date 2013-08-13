TAIPEI Aug 13 Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision
Industry Co Ltd, a major manufacturer of Apple Inc
products, posted a forecast-beating net profit in the
second quarter as it attempts to diversify its business and
client base.
The world's No.1 electronics contract maker is trying to
reduce its reliance on Apple, whose growth is ebbing in the face
of fierce competition from Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
, and is turning its focus to businesses ranging from
software development to e-commerce.
The Taiwanese company said its net profit rose 35 percent to
T$16.98 billion ($567.15 million) last quarter from a year
earlier, compared with a median forecast of T$15.49 billion by
12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Margins are still under pressure, however.
Hon Hai's operating margin improved 4 basis points to 2.1
percent from the previous quarter but was still lower than 2.4
percent a year ago. Its operating margin was 3.7 percent in the
fourth quarter last year.
"Margins are below consensus; but looking at its business
cycle with Apple's new product launches, Hon Hai should see
better net profit and margins in both Q3 and Q4," said Yuanta
Securities analyst Vincent Chen.
Chen said Hon Hai is also gaining more orders from clients
other than Apple, especially from China's white-box brands,
which are helping its sales growth.
The company posted a net profit of T$12.61 billion in the
same period a year earlier and T$16.35 billion in the previous
quarter.
Hon Hai draws an estimated 60 percent of its revenue from
assembling Apple phones and tablets, and is expected to record a
higher net profit in the third quarter as it ramps up shipments
before the new iPhone hits the market in September.
A return to profit of its subsidiary FIH Mobile Ltd
will also lift earnings. FIH, the world's largest
maker of mobile phones for brands like Nokia, is on
track to post a full-year net profit after moving back into the
black in the first half.
Hon Hai Chairman Terry Gou told shareholders in June that
the company's aim to boost revenue by 15 percent this year would
be challenging due to slowing global growth and changes in
consumer tastes in electronics products.
On Friday, the company reported July sales were 1.7 percent
lower than a year earlier.
Shares in Hon Hai climbed 2.1 percent on Tuesday ahead of
the earnings data. That compared with a 1.1 percent rise in the
broader market. The stock has lost about 11 percent so
far this year.