TAIPEI Nov 9 Hon Hai Precision, the major maker of Apple products, said on Saturday it is considering building a plant in Arizona to make large panels and large-panel TVs.

"Arizona has offered us very good commercial conditions," Hon Hai chairman Terry Gou said following a meeting with Azizona Governor Jan Brewer.

The move comes as Brewer said earlier this month Apple will open a manufacturing facility in Arizona. But Gou denied it had something to Apple's investment plan.

"These are two different things," he said.