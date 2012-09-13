BRIEF-Walmart says anticipates currency impact on net sales of about $3 bln for the year
* Walmart says "in the U.K., we faced some challenges this past year and we’re addressing these with urgency" -- management earnings call transcript
Sept 13 The City and County of Honolulu, Hawaii is planning to sell $253.3 million of wastewater system revenue bonds during the week of Sept. 17, said a market source on Thursday.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch is the lead manager on the sale.
Feb 21 UK-based Waverton Investment Management named Luke Hyde-Smith as portfolio manager, head of third party fund selection.
Feb 21 Banking firm Santander Corporate & Commercial named Saul Proctor as a director within its financial sponsors team.