Oct 15 The City and County of Honolulu, Hawaii plans to sell $890.36 million of general obligation bonds during the week of Oct. 22, a market source said on Monday.

The sale will consist of tax-exempt and taxable series.

The tax-exempt offer amounts total $553.83 million consisting of $249.96 million Series 2012A, $276.135 million Series 2012B, and $27.735 million Series 2012C.

The taxable portion totals $336.525 million. It is made up of $18.09 million Series 2012D, $75.06 million Series 2012E, $60.785 million Series 2012F, and $182.59 million Series 2012G.

The lead manager of the sale is Bank of America, said the preliminary official statement.