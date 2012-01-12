SHANGHAI/HONG KONG Jan 12 Hony Capital,
one of China's most successful private equity funds, has raised
a total of nearly $4 billion from investors, a source familiar
with the matter told Reuters on Thursday, defying the
increasingly tight fundraising climate.
Hony has raised $2.4 billion for its fifth dollar fund and
10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) for its second local currency
fund, where investors included China's National Social Security
Fund, the source said.
Hony Capital, backed by Legend Holdings,
declined comment. The source declined to be identified as the
matter was not public.
The private equity firm had previously raised more than $2
billion in four dollar funds from investors including Goldman
Sachs, Temasek and Stanford University since
2003.
Hony's first yuan fund raised 5.2 billion in 2008, according
to the firm's website.
($1 = 6.315 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen in Shanghai and Stephen Aldred in
Hong Kong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)