BRIEF-Corium reports progress in Corplex Donepezil candidate study
* Corium reports positive progress in pilot bioequivalence study of once-weekly Corplex™ Donepezil patch
Sept 9 Hainan Honz Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it and controlling shareholder plan to invest 1.93 billion yuan (314.53 million US dollar) in industrial park project in Guangdong province
* Ampio pharmaceuticals - plans to advance all necessary biologic license application activities in parallel to expedite path to potential FDA approval
* Peer-reviewed paper demonstrates the benefits of dropless cataract surgery