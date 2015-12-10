* HOOPP considers upping Canadian equities exposure-CEO
* CEO sees "decent opportunity" to buy oil-related assets
* CEO say current markets challenging, valuations high
By Matt Scuffham
TORONTO, Dec 10 Weak crude oil prices are
creating opportunities for long-term investors in the oil and
gas sector, the chief executive of one of Canada's ten biggest
pension funds said on Thursday.
Oil prices touched multi-year lows this week but Jim
Keohane, chief executive of the Healthcare of Ontario Pension
Plan (HOOPP), said that the prolonged weakness is making
valuations of oil and gas-related stocks attractive and revealed
HOOPP is considering upping its investment in Canadian equities
in response.
HOOPP is Canada's seventh-biggest public pension fund,
managing assets worth C$61 billion ($45 billion). Its returns
are among the highest achieved by Canada's top pension funds and
its investment strategy is closely watched.
"There is a decent opportunity with oil right now so we're
actually thinking about dialing up our Canadian equity exposure
which we've taken down for the last few years," Keohane said in
an interview.
"If you have a long-term time horizon it's not a bad time to
be buying those types of assets," he said.
Research from Boston Consulting Group recently showed
Canada's ten biggest public pension funds had tripled in size
since 2003 and now manage assets worth over $1.1 trillion.
The executive said a key factor in the Canadian funds'
success has been their ability to buy assets for long-term
ownership at times when they are available at "reasonable"
prices, having built up sufficient scale over the past two
decades.
That strategy could be used to invest in Canada's energy
sector while oil prices are depressed, he said.
"If things are low right now they can be very high somewhere
in the future. You just have to make sure you are buying assets
with cash flows that can get them through the down period,"
Keohane said.
Canadian pension funds have not escaped the near-term hit
from the global commodity price plunge and recent market
downturn. Research by RBC in November revealed they had suffered
a second consecutive quarterly fall in the value of their assets
for the first time since the 2007 to 2009 financial crisis.
"Current markets are pretty challenging," said Keohane.
"Generally speaking we're being cautious right now because we
think valuations overall are reasonably high. The background
fundamentals don't look particularly strong."
"Real estate is very highly valued, infrastructure is very
highly valued, credit's highly valued," he said. "If you're not
being paid to take risk don't take it.
Hugh O'Reilly, the CEO of OP Trust, another of Canada's top
ten public pension funds, said on Wednesday that investors
risked overpaying for infrastructure assets in an "overheated"
global market.
($1 = 1.3606 Canadian dollars)
