UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Feb 21 For a full statement on the results of Hopewell Holdings Ltd, an investment, property and development company, please click on: here (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts