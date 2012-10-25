HONG KONG Oct 25 Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Ltd said it is planning a share placement worth 386 million yuan ($62 million), marking the first yuan-denominated share issue in Hong Kong.

Hopewell's announcement confirms a Reuters report on Wednesday that the company was planning a yuan share placement in the Chinese territory, though the amount was higher than the one in the term sheet seen by Reuters.

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Wednesday, Hopewell said it is selling 120 million shares at 3.22 yuan each, or a 6.9 percent discount to the previous close, raising funds for general working capital.

The company, which builds and operates expressways in China, said it would have shares listed on the Hong Kong bourse that are traded in both yuan and Hong Kong dollars, following the listing of the yuan-denominated shares.

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange has been keen to promote new yuan products in the largest offshore yuan hub, as Beijing accelerates the pace of internationalisation of the Chinese unit.

Earlier this month, Chinese asset management firm Harvest Global Investments launched its exchange-traded fund (ETF) denominated in yuan at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the first listed financial product to be traded in both yuan and the Hong Kong dollar. ($1 = 6.2480 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Gallagher)