BRIEF-Singapore's GIC sells shares in China Pacific Insurance - HKEx filing
* Singapore's GIC Private Ltd sells 395,000 shares of China Pacific Insurance Group at HK$29.26 a share - HKEx filing
HONG KONG, June 13 Hopewell Hong Kong Properties Ltd, a unit of Hopewell Holdings, said on Thursday it had decided not to proceed with its global offering as scheduled due to volatile market conditions.
Market sentiment had deteriorated significantly, it said.
For the statement, please click here
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Singapore's GIC Private Ltd sells 395,000 shares of China Pacific Insurance Group at HK$29.26 a share - HKEx filing
* Disappointed to have missed out on top job at Novo (Recasts with comments from Riis)
BUDAPEST, March 1 The National Bank of Hungary on Wednesday accepted 325 billion forints worth of three-month deposits from commercial banks, below its original 350 billion offer, it said on its Reuters page.