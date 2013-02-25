UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM Feb 25 Swedish furniture giant IKEA is stopping sales in Sweden of its meatballs after a report the product contains horsemeat, Swedish news agency TT reports.
The Czech food regulator said on Monday inspectors had found horsemeat in meatballs made in Sweden for IKEA.
The checks were carried out in response to a European-wide scandal that erupted last month when tests carried out in Ireland revealed some beef products also contained horsemeat.
IKEA said its meatballs were produced in Sweden by Familjen Dafgard.
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources