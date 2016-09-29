Sept 29 Horizon Pharma Plc said it
would pay pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts Holding
$65 million to settle litigation related to
after-market rebates for three of its medicines.
Express Scripts, the largest manager of U.S. drug benefits,
in November sued Horizon for a breach of contract, seeking
$166.2 million in rebates related to Duexis, Rayos and Vimovo.
Horizon contested the claim and contended that Express
Scripts had breached the rebate agreement.
Under the settlement, both companies will be released from
claims relating to the litigation without admitting any fault or
wrongdoing.
Prescription benefit managers negotiate drug benefits for
health plans and employers and maintain a list of covered drug
benefits, called a formulary, that determines which drugs
patients can easily buy.
They often extract discounts and after-market rebates from
drugmakers in exchange for including their medicines on the list
with low co-payments.
Horizon said on Thursday that Express Scripts has not added
Duexis and Vimovo to its coverage list after removing the drugs
last year.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover and Caroline Humer)