TOKYO Oct 30 Hitachi Ltd, Japan's largest industrial electronics maker, said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy British nuclear project Horizon.

Hitachi did not disclose the value of the deal.

Horizon, which plans to build 6 gigawatts (GW) of nuclear capacity, was put up for sale by its owners, German utilities E.ON and RWE, in March, as Germany's decision to pull out of nuclear power hurt their finances.

Hitachi, which earns just under 10 percent of its overall sales from its power systems segment, formally agreed on the purchase at a board meeting on Tuesday, following reports over the weekend it was near the deal for the nuclear project.