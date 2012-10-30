UPDATE 9-Oil slips nearly 1 pct on concerns over rising U.S. output
* U.S. drillers add rigs for sixth straight week -Baker Hughes
TOKYO Oct 30 Hitachi Ltd, Japan's largest industrial electronics maker, said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy British nuclear project Horizon.
Hitachi did not disclose the value of the deal.
Horizon, which plans to build 6 gigawatts (GW) of nuclear capacity, was put up for sale by its owners, German utilities E.ON and RWE, in March, as Germany's decision to pull out of nuclear power hurt their finances.
Hitachi, which earns just under 10 percent of its overall sales from its power systems segment, formally agreed on the purchase at a board meeting on Tuesday, following reports over the weekend it was near the deal for the nuclear project.
* U.S. drillers add rigs for sixth straight week -Baker Hughes
TORONTO, Feb 24 A strike at Noranda Income Fund's zinc processing plant in Quebec stretched into a 13th day on Friday, with no talks scheduled between management and the United Steelworkers of America union.
* GRAPHIC-2017 metal returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eqHKkL (Updates with closing prices, adds comment)