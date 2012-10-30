UPDATE 9-Oil slips nearly 1 pct on concerns over rising U.S. output
* U.S. drillers add rigs for sixth straight week -Baker Hughes
BERLIN Oct 30 Hitachi Ltd, Japan's largest industrial electronics maker, is paying 696 million pounds ($1.12 billion) for British nuclear project Horizon, one of the sellers said.
Germany's RWE, which owns half of Horizon, said it now has no further national or international new-build projects under way in the nuclear energy sector.
E.ON, the German utility that owns the other half of Horizon, said in a separate statement it expects the deal announced earlier on Tuesday to close before the end of November.
* U.S. drillers add rigs for sixth straight week -Baker Hughes
TORONTO, Feb 24 A strike at Noranda Income Fund's zinc processing plant in Quebec stretched into a 13th day on Friday, with no talks scheduled between management and the United Steelworkers of America union.
* GRAPHIC-2017 metal returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eqHKkL (Updates with closing prices, adds comment)