Dec 8 Horizon Pharma Plc said its drug,
Actimmune, failed the main goal in a late-stage study involving
patients with Friedreich's ataxia (FA), a rare, degenerative
neuromuscular disorder that has no approved treatments.
The drug failed to demonstrate a statistically significant
benefit over a placebo on an FA rating scale after 26 weeks, the
Ireland-based company said.
Actimmune is already approved by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration for use in two rare, genetic conditions - chronic
granulomatous disease and severe, malignant osteopetrosis.
Trading of the company's shares were halted before the
opening bell on Thursday.
