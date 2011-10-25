* Says to record a pretax charge of $105-$110 mln in Q4
* Says FSX service termination will not impact domestic
services
Oct 25 Shipping company Horizon Lines Inc
said it will discontinue its Five Star Express (FSX)
trans-Pacific container shipping service as it looks to focus on
its core domestic services.
The company will stop all operations related to FSX service
during the fourth quarter and said it will record a pretax
restructuring charge of $105-$110 million.
The FSX service offers eastbound transit between China and
the U.S. West Coast.
Eastbound freight rates from China to the United States have
fallen more than 37 percent in the past 12 months, the company
said in a statement.
Horizon said it will mitigate any supply chain disruptions
to customers due to termination of the FSX service and said
there will be no impact on its domestic ocean services in
Alaska, Hawaii, or Puerto Rico.
(Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)