Nov 19 Horizon Pharma Inc :
* Announces agreement to acquire U.S. rights to Vimovo(R) and
provides 2014
guidance
* Sees FY 2014 revenue $190 million to $205 million
* Says deal expected to be accretive to non GAAP net income in
2014
* Expects to be profitable in 2014 on a non GAAP basis, based
on horizon's
prior GAAP to non GAAP reconciliation practice
* Says expects to begin sales of vimovo early in the first
quarter of 2014.
* Will make a one-time upfront payment of $35 million to
Astrazeneca for the
U.S. rights to vimovo
* Says plans to expand its primary care sales force from 150
representatives to
approximately 250 sales representatives
* Will pay a 10% royalty on net sales to POZEN
* Payment contingent on patents owned by POZEN which cover
vimovo remain in
effect and no generic forms of vimovo are on market
* Says Astrazeneca will retain ex-U.S. rights to vimovo
* FY 2014 earnings per share view $-0.04, revenue view $157.6
million --
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
