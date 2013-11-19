India's Tech Mahindra to buy CJS Solutions Group for $110 mln
March 6 Software services provider Tech Mahindra Ltd will buy U.S.-based healthcare provider CJS Solutions Group for an enterprise value of $110 million.
Nov 19 Horizon Pharma Inc announces pricing of $150 million of 5.00% convertible senior notes. The notes will be issued at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount thereof. The initial conversion price of the notes will be $5.36. Of the net proceeds the company anticipates using $18.7 million to pay the cost of the capped call transactions, $35.0 million to fund Horizon's proposed acquisition of Vimovo, and $70.4 million to repay all obligations under the company's existing senior secured loan.
BEIJING, March 4 Chinese agribusiness group New Hope plans to build its first soybean crushing plant in China's Hebei province in a joint venture with Cargill , its chairman Liu Yonghao said on Saturday.
BEIJING, March 6 ChemChina said on Monday that Beijing had accepted its application for regulatory approval of its $43 billion takeover of Syngenta last month.