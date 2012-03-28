* Horizon's patent on Duexis expires July 18, 2026
* Shares up 5 pct in extended trade
March 28 Drugmaker Horizon Pharma Inc
said it filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Par
Pharmaceutical Inc, seeking to block a generic version
of its arthritis tablet Duexis.
In the lawsuit, Horizon alleged Par infringed its patent on
the drug when it filed with the U.S. health regulator to get
approval for a copy of Duexis.
Horizon Pharma's patent on Duexis expires on July 18, 2026.
The drug competes with Bristol Myers Squibb Co's
Orencia.
Shares of Horizon Pharma jumped as much as 5 percent to
$3.70 in extended trade. They closed at $3.54 on Wednesday on
the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)