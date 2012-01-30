LONDON Jan 30 Nicola Horlick, one of the
most high-profile women in Britain's financial industry, is
launching a business aimed at making it easier for wealthy
individuals to make private equity investments.
Rockpool Investments, which Horlick is launching with two
former 3i Group executives, will try to capitalise on
recent regulatory changes in Britain designed to encourage
greater investment in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
Horlick first made headlines in 1997 for successfully
confronting Deutsche Bank over her suspension as
Managing Director of its UK unit Morgan Grenfell Asset
Management amid allegations she was planning to defect to a
rival firm with her team.
She flew to Frankfurt along with 40 journalists to watch as
she demanded her bosses reinstate her.
Her recent record has been more mixed.
Horlick faced intense criticism after Bramdean Asset
Management, a London-based investment house which she founded
and still runs as chief executive, lost $20 million of
investors' money to Bernard Madoff's ponzi scheme in 2008.
A battle followed with property magnate Vincent Tchenguiz,
who had invested about 40 million pounds in Bramdean at its
float and successfully pushed to replace the board after the
losses came to light.
Bramdean sold the bulk of its funds business to Aberdeen
Asset Management in 2009.
Rockpool will seek to exploit the growing demand for
individual investments in SMEs as bank financing becomes harder
to come by.
Under changes to the UK's Enterprise Investment Scheme,
individuals can now reclaim more of the cost of investments in
SMEs against income tax, while the number of eligible companies
-- and the amount they can raise in any one year -- has
increased.
Rockpool will seek to sign up rich private investors to its
network happy to invest a minimum of 25,000 pounds per deal. The
business will focus on deals requiring between 2 and 10 million
pounds of equity.
Horlick will take on the role of Chairman at Rockpool, with
Gary Robins, formerly chief executive of Hotbed and Matt Taylor,
a former partner at Foresight Group, jointly managing the
business.
Last year Horlick told Reuters she was planning to set up a
a "fund-supermarket type-platform."
At the time she also said she was setting up a chain of
private member clubs in London's suburbs, to be named after her
late daughter, Georgina, as well as pursuing a $150 million
farmland deal in Brazil's Bahia region for two UK institutions.
