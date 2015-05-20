* Q2 earnings of $0.67/shr vs estimate $0.62
May 20 Hormel Foods Corp, the maker of
Spam lunch meat, said it expected sales at its Jennie-O Turkey
Store business to fall about 15 percent in the second half of
the year, due to a supply shortfall caused by an avian flu
outbreak in the United States.
However, shares of the company, which reported a
better-than-expected second-quarter profit and reaffirmed its
full-year profit forecast, rose 4.6 percent to $58.34 on the New
York Stock Exchange.
The Jennie-O business ended the second quarter facing
substantial supply chain challenges, Chief Executive Jeffrey
Ettinger said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Many of our barns remain empty under quarantine... we will
be purchasing some additional meat from external sources but at
a higher cost," Ettinger said on a post-earning conference call.
The company also said it expected the first half of 2016 to
be "somewhat subdued" for the Jennie-O business.
The business, which accounts for about 18 percent of
Hormel's revenue, got about 78 percent of its turkeys from its
farms in Minnesota and Wisconsin last year.
About 5.5 million turkeys and egg-laying chickens have
either died from the flu virus or are set to be culled in
Minnesota, the largest producer of U.S. turkeys, state officials
said this month.
The virus has been confirmed in 16 states and Canada, and
has devastated Midwestern poultry and egg producers in recent
weeks, leading to the culling of 33 million birds.
Food distributor Sysco Corp said this month that the
outbreak would limit its supply of eggs and chickens that lay
them for nine to 18 months, while Post Holdings Inc
called the flu a "force majeure event," affecting about 25
percent of its egg supply commitments.
Hormel could not say when it would be able to get turkey
volumes back to pre-outbreak levels.
The company said last month that a fall in turkey supplies
would push its full-year adjusted earnings towards the lower end
of its forecast range of $2.50-$2.60 per share.
Hormel's net income rose to $180.4 million, or 67 cents per
share, in the second quarter ended April 26, from $140.7
million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier, boosted by lower
costs in its refrigerated foods business, its biggest.
Net sales rose 1.5 percent to $2.28 billion.
Analysts on an average had expected earnings of 62 cents per
share and revenue of $2.40 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
