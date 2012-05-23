BRIEF-City Of Hope to manufacture Nurown for Brainstorm's phase 3 ALS clinical trial
* City Of Hope to manufacture Nurown for Brainstorm's phase 3 ALS clinical trial
(Corrects sales figures in third paragraph)
May 23 Hormel Foods Corp posted higher q uarterly profit on Wednesday a s exports and its specialty foods and grocery products did well.
Hormel, which makes Spam canned meat and Dinty Moore stew, said earnings rose to $127.9 million, or 4 8 cents per share, in its fiscal second quarter ended April 29, from $109.6 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales increased to $2.01 billion from $1.96 billion.
The company, which expects strong results from its other segments to more than offset weak operating margins in its pork business, maintained its full-year earnings forecast. In February, it said earnings would range from $1.79 to $1.89 per share.
Hormel is one of several packaged food companies feeling the pinch as cash-strapped consumers spend less on groceries. Earlier this week, Campbell Soup Co reported weak soup sales. (Reporting By; Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Chicago, Martinne Geller in New York)
* City Of Hope to manufacture Nurown for Brainstorm's phase 3 ALS clinical trial
ZURICH, Feb 16 Actelion said on Thursday that Johnson & Johnson's agreed tender offer for the Swiss biotechnology company's shares is expected to start on March 3 and run until March 30.
MUMBAI, Feb 16 Tata Motors Ltd and Microsoft India on Thursday announced a strategic collaboration on the technology front to make driving a more personalised experiences for the customers, the companies said in a joint statement.